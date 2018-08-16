What’s in a name?
I enjoyed Steve Bailey’s Aug. 12 column on nicknames for South Carolina municipalities and would like to offer a few others:
Ladson: “A Fair Place to Go For a Ride.”
Meggett: “Almost Beachy Geechee.”
Awendaw: “Stuck Out on the Four Lane.”
Goose Creek: “Officially a Gaggle.”
Daniel Island: “A Displaced Place of Slower Pace.”
Jedburg: “No Longer a Lonely Exit.”
And though I cannot improve on the names for North Charleston, my salute to Mayor Keith Summey is “City of Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”
Tommy McQueeney
Mazzy Lane
Mount Pleasant