What’s in a name?

I enjoyed Steve Bailey’s Aug. 12 column on nicknames for South Carolina municipalities and would like to offer a few others:

Ladson: “A Fair Place to Go For a Ride.”

Meggett: “Almost Beachy Geechee.”

Awendaw: “Stuck Out on the Four Lane.”

Goose Creek: “Officially a Gaggle.”

Daniel Island: “A Displaced Place of Slower Pace.”

Jedburg: “No Longer a Lonely Exit.”

And though I cannot improve on the names for North Charleston, my salute to Mayor Keith Summey is “City of Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”

Tommy McQueeney

Mazzy Lane

Mount Pleasant