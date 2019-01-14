I wonder what happened to the Democrats. They used to have quality people to represent the people of this country. Now they have anarchists, socialists and a new foul-mouthed Muslim representative, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who gave a speech calling for impeachment and calling our president an expletive.
As for the power-crazed Democrats screaming impeachment, I also wonder what would happen if the feds started to investigate them. We have numerous elected officials who were broke when elected and are now millionaires, thanks to us taxpayers.
You don’t have to be a certified public accountant to figure out that government salaries are lower than in the private sector, and yet reports of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi being a millionaire have been published for all to see.
From my perspective, Democrats are only representing their own interests and not the interests of the whole country. They will reap what they sow if they think Americans will stand by and watch them destroy this country because they don’t like the president.
As for the wall, it’s apparent the Democrats are leaving this country vulnerable when it comes to the $5 billion the president is asking for. President Barack Obama spent more than $800 billion on his stimulus package, but Democrats won’t allow just $5 billion to protect our border. That is unacceptable, and there will be a comeuppance.
Gregory J. Topliff
Glenwood Drive
Warrenville