Reporter Bo Petersen sounded an important alarm by reporting Jan. 9 on how the partial government shutdown is thwarting the efforts of National Weather Service scientists to improve hurricane preparedness efforts and to model upgrades.
These tireless meteorologists work for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is also presently shut down. Few hazards pose more immediate and costly risk to our community than that of hurricanes.
Our hard-working Municipal Emergency Management Office team relies on up-to-date NWS reports to engage in the best possible risk assessment, prevention, mitigation, preparedness and disaster response. Dr. Susan Cutter, director of the Hazards and Vulnerability Research Institute at USC, notes in her writing a consensus among social scientists that lack of access to resources (including information, knowledge and technology) can increase one’s risk for harm from a hazard.
Dr. Ben Wisner, disaster expert from Oberlin College in Ohio, has called for outreach efforts that recognize the capacity of communities to reflect together on their situation, engaging in so-called strength, weakness, opportunity and threats analysis.
We in Charleston have made the claim of being strong together. We have not self-identified as victims but as resilient participants in developing our strengths through partnership and awareness. What can we do now to collectively and democratically resolve our present and government-induced vulnerability to extreme weather hazards?
