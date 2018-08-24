I am consistently amazed at the following scenario I see time and time again:
A family out for a nice bike ride. Sons and daughters on tiny bikes complete with a bicycle helmet.
Then you check out Mom and Dad and voila — no helmet. It’s like the laws of physics regarding contact between a hard surface (road or sidewalk) and a soft surface (head) cease to exist somewhere between childhood and adulthood. You can almost hear the children saying, “Oh boy, I can’t wait till I’m old enough not to wear a helmet.”
Please believe me that a bad hair day is nothing compared to a bad head day (that’s from firsthand experience) which can happen at any speed.
So parents, set the right example for your kids by putting a lid on it.
Chris Gilbert
Marsh Point Drive
James Island