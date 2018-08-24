As the National Park Service approaches its 102nd birthday, South Carolinians should add their voice to the growing call for a bipartisan solution to fix our parks. For decades, persistent and chronic underfunding of our national park system, which has been called one of our nation’s best ideas, has led to a deferred maintenance backlog that now tops $11.6 billion. Nearly half of this backlog impacts historic resources.
Locally, this means sites like Fort Sumter, Fort Moultrie and Sullivan’s Island Lighthouse are struggling with outdated infrastructure and potentially unsafe and deteriorating conditions, threatening the future of resources that tell the stories of these special places and the people and events associated with them.
We can’t afford to let our national parks languish. Our local economies are too tourism-dependent to overlook the importance of providing safe, accessible, enjoyable experiences for visitors. Summerville, for example, relies on a steady stream of visitors to the Lowcountry to help fill our restaurants, shops and historic sites. It would be a terrible blow to our future to let icons of our proud past deteriorate.
Fortunately, there is a bipartisan solution. The Restore Our Parks Act in the Senate and the Restore Our Parks and Public Lands Act in the House would create a dedicated and reliable funding source to address this backlog in a significant way.
All of us who care about South Carolina’s heritage and economy should urge our lawmakers in Washington to support it.
Michael Lisle
Executive Director
Summerville Dream
Main Street
Summerville