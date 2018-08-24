The writer of the Aug. 18 letter about President Donald Trump signing Katie Arrington’s cast wanted to know what contributors think about her taking a trip to Washington to get her cast signed.
We feel great. What a wonderful opportunity to talk to the president about our issues in South Carolina, and that’s exactly what she did.
We are so fortunate to have Arrington represent South Carolina at the White House.
It is very difficult to get a visit with the president, but she did it.
Angela McLester
Lockwood Drive
Charleston