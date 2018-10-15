A recent letter writer seemed to find much to like about Joe Cunningham, but urged voters to support Katie Arrington as a deterrent to Democrats, specifically Nancy Pelosi.
Between the current Democratic and Republican leadership, there is nothing to recommend either side. GOP leader Mitch McConnell has been abysmal in pushing party first and top Democrat Pelosi is a distraction that fires up opponents.
Tonight at 7 p.m., WCIV-TV will air a debate between the 1st District candidates at Charleston Southern University. All voters should watch and listen and vote on Nov. 6. In campaign ads so far, Cunningham has talked about putting the Lowcountry ahead of party.
Arrington’s ads talk about her courage, attack her opponent and swear allegiance to Trump and the Republican Party. I know which way I am leaning but look forward to the debate. I believe a change in the parties’ leadership will come from within, starting with these congressional elections.
By the way, I have never voted a straight ticket and still can’t understand why a party alone should earn my vote.
Deborah Akins
Towne Street
Johns Island