According to the Southern Environmental Law Center in Virginia, “Dominion has used influence, money and politics to bend the rules for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.”
On Dec. 13, a federal appeals court in Richmond vacated U.S. Forest Service approval for pipeline developers to blast through two national forests and across the Appalachian Trail to build the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. This victory was the result of legal action taken by SELC.
Dominion is working to overturn this ruling. Could it be that their eagerness to purchase SCE&G was nothing more than a ploy to extend their pipeline through South Carolina?
In another venue, SELC for the first time persuaded regulators to reject Dominion’s long-range energy plan.
It appears that as a result of Dominion’s acquisition of SCE&G we again have an energy company lacking integrity. Although Dominion has spent millions of dollars seeking S.C. electric ratepayers’ approval and promising refund checks, etc., nothing has really changed. Except for the fact that we may have a pipeline running through our pristine forests.
S.C. electric customers need an advocate to fight for them. Our politicians and the seven members of the Public Service Commission have failed to do so in the past.
Is there hope? Perhaps.
The SELC has an office on King Street in Charleston.
Gloria Hedden
Chersonese Round
Mount Pleasant