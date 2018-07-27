A July 12 letter to the editor complained about the cost of the Mueller investigation into links between President Trump and Russian efforts to overthrow our election in 2016.
The letter writer says Mueller’s investigation has cost nearly $20 million, the amount of money it would cost to build an overpass at Main Road and U.S. Highway 17.
I would like to remind him that the fruitless Benghazi investigation, which ended in no charges, cost more than the ongoing Mueller investigation, which has resulted in over 60 indictments and five guilty pleas, with more to come.
If the letter writer really wants to complain about wasted funds that could have paid for an overpass, maybe he should complain about the nearly $60 million we taxpayers have spent so Trump can play golf at his resorts, where we, the taxpayers, not only pay for rooms for his entire entourage but also his room, which belongs to him to begin with.
Ben Graham
Gypsy Lane
McClellanville