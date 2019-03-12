Rep. Joe Cunningham had nine good reasons to vote for H.R. 1112 (extended background check waiting periods). Improved background checks and longer waiting periods will save lives. It is a cruel joke to talk about crime control when easy access to guns is fueling crime.
Conservatives have lost all credibility on gun violence. Their gun rights are more sacred than the lives of nine wonderful people. Their Second Amendment rights outweigh the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness promised to all Americans.
To condemn a good man for trying to make life safer for all of us while arguing for easier access to silencers is beyond extreme hypocrisy.
Louis M. Smith
