I’m writing to comment on the Nov. 15 Post and Courier editorial regarding the nation’s wage problem. Thank you for pointing out the differences in wage growth over the last half century. You correctly mentioned the need for structural reforms to make wages more equitable.
I do take exception, however, to your assertion that the highest-earning Americans pay a disproportionate share of their income in taxes while praising President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.
These tax cuts favored those at the top while increasing public debt, which will hurt us and future generations.
A critical point you missed was that American tax policy has for long favored capital productivity (investing in technology, including robotics) over wage productivity. Wage tax rates have been considerably higher than capital gains tax rates.
I have been a wage earner for the past 50 years and recently retired, so I am highly interested in the performance of my investments, thus my argument goes against my personal self-interest.
But until we properly value the wage earners of this nation by revamping our tax policies in a more equitable way, by valuing labor over capital, we will see this problem continue to grow.
David Rockey
Pleasant Hill Drive
Goose Creek