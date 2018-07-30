I support the writer of the July 25 letter, “Voting machines,” in which he noted there is no paper trail for S.C. voters.
In recent national elections there have been claims of local, national and foreign computer hacking that may have affected results. It could happen to us and our state, too, unless we take action.
As a poll manager for a number of years in Mount Pleasant, my initial experience was when President Obama was running for his first term. Our small precinct staff had to supervise long lines of folks showing up for that election.
The state election staff does a good job training poll managers, requiring hours of class work and a comprehensive test that one must pass with a high grade.
However, during my first year, I noticed the state only used electronic voting machines that have no paper proof for a voter other than a computerized listing for the whole precinct.
A S.C. voter takes home no printed evidence of his or her action, which surely leaves elections open to deliberate or unintended mischief.
The letter writer noted that these machines, used in every precinct statewide, are now at least 14 years old and need replacing. It is worth the cost to buy equipment that provides printed evidence that shows a voter his or her ballot was properly recorded.
Richard K. Giffen
Hidden Lakes Drive
Mount Pleasant