On Nov. 6, I was a poll watcher in the Patriot Precinct at Fort Dorchester High School.
I arrived at 6 a.m. and observed the setup, directed by poll clerk Grace Bolin, who was calm and competent and dedicated to helping voters. There was a line at the door when the polls opened at 7 a.m.
That line never stopped. I checked at intervals all day, and the shortest it ever got before the poll closing at 7 p.m. was at 120 people deep, an hour’s wait.
Despite having to work with pitifully antiquated voting machines, which suffered several failures from an inability to charge the batteries up to and including sparking short circuits, the staff kept steadily solving issues and recording votes until the last person in line at 7 p.m. finished voting at 8:25 p.m. Several people showed at 7:01 p.m. and were turned away, by law.
In the end, 1,866 ballots were cast successfully. That amounts to 39.36 percent of the eligible voters covered by that polling location.
I don’t know how many people gave up before or after entering the line. But when the full efforts of a magnificently motivated and competent team working nonstop for the entire 12-hour day, plus 85 minutes of overtime without any breaks, only have enough resources to enable less than half of the eligible electorate to vote ...
Well, that’s no way to run a democracy, America. We can do a lot better than this.
Brian Murtagh
Hutson Drive
Summerville