Our Nov. 6 experiences around Charleston County with long lines to vote bring us to the conclusion that a change is needed.
Fortunately, my husband and I qualify for a ballot by mail or early voting due to our age. Working people deserve the same options.
At a Wednesday doctor’s appointment, my nurse said she waited 40 minutes in line to vote. After working all day, I am not sure I would have waited that long. My 90-year-old neighbor waited two hours to vote. She is one persistent and strong person. The receptionist at our neighborhood Fairfield Marriott waited more than three hours to vote at the end of her work day.
Some people in my community tried to vote at 7:30 a.m., but the lines were too long. How many voters have the option to return to the polls a second time to determine the length of lines?
Mailing in ballots seems so simple and logical: Oregon has one of the best voter turnouts, according to Warren Peper. So why not try it?
At least offer working people the same options as elderly voters. Long lines are also part of voter suppression. We all have a right to vote: retirees, workers, college students, whatever one’s circumstances. Voting is a precious right.
Martha F. Barkley
Shadowcreek Court
Charleston