Perhaps I'm missing some data, but the numbers you gave for pricing voting machines lead to $5,000 per machine, using simple division: $65 million for 13,000 machines. Can this be right?
Just think of how much computing power and functionality can be purchased for less than $2,000: You can get office, fancy graphics (probably in motion), and the thing will talk to you. They're so amazing, I've lost track. Please explain away my confusion.
At $5,000 this sounds a lot like the never-explained overprice paid for the Affordable Care website, something in the tens of millions of dollars. I'm thinking of companies that use the "It's for the government, so we'll bump the price up" philosophy.
Also, how many companies have bid on this contract?
Charlie Taylor
