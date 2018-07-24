South Carolina is one of only five states that uses voting machines without a paper backup system. Furthermore, our machines are 14 years old with a predicted lifespan of 15 years.
Are these machines, unlike cars, planes, missiles, smartphones and computers, completely infallible and incapable of error? Hardly. Especially at the end of their life cycle.
In addition, are we supposed to take as gospel truth whatever numbers they tabulate? These machines need to be replaced immediately with a voting system that has a paper ballot that each voter marks, much like a student taking a college admission test.
That ballot is then fed into the machine for instant tabulation. At the end of the election, if any challenges or discrepancies arise, there is a paper trail. After all, a student who takes a college entrance exam has the right to challenge his computer-based score by simply having his answer sheet hand-scored. South Carolina voters need the same reassurance that their vote is tabulated correctly.
Tom Di Figlio
Duck Hawk Retreat
Charleston