I’m avid for President Donald Trump’s re-election. He’s “rough ‘round the edges” but the best president in decades, maybe to John F. Kennedy. Worst case is he’s the best since Ronald Reagan. President Barack Obama, clueless on terrorism, wimped Neville Chamberlain.
President Trump imperfectly, granted, fits the Winston Churchill mold. Clear-eyed to threats besetting us, avidly rebuilds armed services where President Obama guts military with contempt.
If I were president with Obama’s views, my sister would rightly vote me out of office. If President Obama were Harris Faulkner, Herman Cane or Ben Carson, I’d been glad to vote for him, but Obama was overdosing on naivety in regard to terrorists and has contempt for the military.
I’m voting for Trump with pride, and he’s non-PC, a further plus.
Danny House
Mohawk Drive
West Columbia