I am originally from Oregon, where voters now all cast their ballots by mail. For the last several years, I’ve voted by mail here in South Carolina, too.
You get your ballot early. Study it, do web searches, check with your friends and people you consider knowledgeable in various fields, such as education or the environment, etc. Then you make your decisions, mark your ballot, sign before a witness who also signs the mailing envelope and drop it in a mailbox.
It seems very civilized. One can imagine the kinds of people against such convenience. Those folks may have their work cut out for them as more and more people in South Carolina demand a simple, logical and comfortable voting option.
David Maves
Society Street
Charleston