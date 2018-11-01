While our very own “Gone with the Wind” episode winds its way through the 1st Congressional District, with the swashbuckling Rhett Butler representing the left and the never-say-die Scarlett O’Hara representing the right, let’s think about our younger citizens who can vote: teenagers.
The 26th Amendment lowered the voting age from 21 to 18 effective July 1, 1971. At 22 in 1972, I voted in my first national election. I was not only a high school graduate, but also a four-year college graduate.
Even with an impressive resume, I was not mature enough nor did I invest in time that would have allowed me to make well-balanced decisions. But I sure was full of passion and emotion. And I voted accordingly. Upon reflecting on my voting peer group of 1972, I shudder to think of the impact that immature voting bloc (plus citizens as much as four years my junior) had at its disposal.
Fast forward 46 years. What does our national voting landscape look like? Are today’s high school graduates more qualified or less qualified to vote in a mature, well-balanced manner? It takes two years of college today to equate to a high school diploma of yesteryear. Subjective? You bet. But am I off by much? Certainly the top students of the best schools will impress. What percentage are we talking about here: 10, maybe 20? But in general, it’s scary to think of allowing this younger group to participate in the high-stakes responsibility of voting.
Where do we draw the line? Given that 22 was “too young” in 1972, and given that it takes two years of college today to get us to yesteryear’s high school diploma level, I’m coming up with a minimum voting age of 25.
Exceptions? The obvious will be those who risk their lives to defend us. Otherwise, 25 it is. The math is straightforward.
Howie Herbert
Lazy River Drive
Charleston