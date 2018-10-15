It is clear we have a totally dysfunctional Congress.
It is no longer “by the people” or even “of the people.” Bitter partisan self-interests and lobbyists control the actions as we all stand by and watch the country disintegrate as surely as any Third World country.
Where are our representatives with the discipline, intelligence, common sense and inherent desire to truly work for the American people?
How has Congress become so powerful that its members make their own rules, their own health plans, live in their comfortable cocoons, ignore the impact of all the limitations and bureaucratic nightmares they so negligently bestow on others while they travel the world in luxury and don’t give a fig for the American people?
We, the people, need to clean house. Elections are the only tool we have now that our government is consumed with such extreme arrogance. Millions of dollars are wildly spent on securing a seat, money which could be put to a better use.
Why not limit the amount that each candidate can spend?
We need candidates who are above corruption and new rules to prevent their exposure to lobbyists and self-interests once installed. Term limits would help the elected focus more on important issues.
Congress should have single subject debates without last-minute add-ons to eliminate and wasteful spending. This would require steadfast representation that stands up for the right kind of change and not the lip service we suffer today.
Wishful thinking? Perhaps. We must all get out and vote on Nov. 6, but be sure we fully understand who and what we are voting for.
Fred Rogers
Porchers Bluff Road
Mount Pleasant