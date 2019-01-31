In 1860, James Petigru famously described South Carolina as “too small for a republic and too large for an insane asylum.” Charleston County Council seems intent on confirming that help from mental health professionals is still needed here 160 years on.
Last year, Council agreed taxpayers would pay $33 million to a suspicious group of real estate developers no rational homeowner would have hired to change a lightbulb. This money was paid to developers who failed to rehab the old Navy hospital in North Charleston which Council had previously purchased outright for $2 million.
Earlier this month, Council paid $4 million for part of a dying shopping center. The happy seller had purchased the property just seven months earlier for $2 million.
Now, Council has committed to paying all the costs to plan, litigate about and construct the I-526 extension beyond the State Infrastructure Bank’s seed money. At a minimum—assuming no cost overruns, protracted litigation or changes to the project—this means Charleston County taxpayers are on the hook for more than $300 million for this 7 mile project. To put that in perspective, you and I are now bound to pay $20,000 per foot for a roadway that will degrade the environment and benefit only road construction companies and real estate developers. Of course, government projects always come in under budget, but if there were to be even a 25% increase over the stale cost estimates used to date, county taxpayers will pay more than half a billion dollars for this unneeded and unwanted road. Additionally, Council plans, in the words of Chairman Summey, to “use anything [they] have at their disposal” to fund this project, meaning that real needs in the county – for mass transit, drainage, a safe bike crossing of the Ashley and surface streets – will all suffer.
On second thought, maybe it’s Charleston County voters who need the help of mental health professionals if we return any of these characters to office.
Michael Koon
Middle Street
Sullivan’s Island