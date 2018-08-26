Charleston County residents must do their homework before going to the polls in November to cast votes for Charleston County School Board members. Four seats are available to those interested in running: two East of the Cooper (held by Chris Staubes, who is not seeking re-election, and Kate Darby); one in North Charleston (held by Cindy Bohn-Coats); and one seat in West Ashley/Hollywood (held by Eric Mack).
Recently, a group branding itself the Charleston Coalition for Kids coalesced and stated its intent was to "endorse school board candidates” who want more than “the (unacceptable) status quo of education in Charleston County.” It remains to be seen, however, how this group is determined to do anything but support the status quo.
In particular, it seems that the Charleston Coalition for Kids seeks to support the school board and superintendent’s continuation of failed school choice policies that avoid the responsibility for providing an equitable education for all students. It also appears that the coalition supports a policy of viewing school leadership as “branch managers,” which has led to significant chaos and generated vocal public opposition.
Given what we know about the coalition’s intent, it’s ironic that Josh Bell, the group’s executive director (also the former executive director for South Carolina’s Teach For America), has publicly stated that “the status quo of education in Charleston County is unacceptable.
“This lack of vision and leadership keeps thousands of students from reaching their incredible potential. We will hold the board accountable and advocate to fix our broken school system.” How the group plans to do this remains unclear, and the record of the group’s leadership points to troubling realities.
Interestingly, a June 2018 Post and Courier article said Coalition for Kids "made one of its first public appearances during May 2017 protests at the district office, when members showed up to support a controversial plan to use standardized test scores in teacher evaluations." Teachers and public education advocates strongly opposed the same plan.
The article also referenced a connection between the coalition and StudentsFirst, a political lobbying organization formed by Michelle Rhee, infamous for her work “reforming” education in Washington, D.C., by firing teachers, removing protections for teachers and attempting to privatize education.
StudentsFirst, now campaigning as SouthCarolinaCAN, has troubling links to Charleston’s Coalition for Kids. Cheryl Cromwell, a founding member of the coalition and prominently featured in its video, is also the parent organizer for SouthCarolinaCAN and part of Charleston RISE. Trena Walker, a recent graduate of the RISE program, recently said she has “serious reservations about the efforts (Coalition for Kids and RISE) as a whole, and in the long run, it will affect struggling African-American youth.”
Additionally, Josh Bell established himself in Charleston after managing Teach for America (TFA), an organization that seeks to “expand educational opportunity” by placing in classrooms teachers who typically have little or no experience or background in education.
The organization undermines rigorous teacher certification processes and supports the growth of charter schools. Results from TFA in Charleston were below average.
Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait’s chief of communications, Erica Taylor, has also linked the superintendent with Charleston RISE and Michelle Rhee. In an email, she noted the following about Postlewait's relationship with Rhee “... as it relates to meetings between Dr. Postlewait and Michelle Rhee, they have primarily been opportunities for (Rhee) to talk about the work she was planning to organize and support parents (RISE).”
Though Charleston Coalition for Kids claims to seek to disrupt the status quo, its record suggests it aims to continue experiments in privatization that continue to fail those who need quality public education the most.
Its statement says nothing about wraparound services, hiring teachers of color, raising salaries for teachers and support staff, abolishing the school-to-prison pipeline, or providing more qualified teachers, which are the very solutions families, students and teachers are calling for.
A Charleston Coalition for Kids/SouthCarolinaCAN agenda would be devastating for traditional public schools and our children. Voters must be diligent about informing themselves before the election. Supporting the work of advocates and educators in the Quality Education Project and Lowcountry Area Teachers Taking Action is a strong place to begin.
Allison Mackey
Quality Education Project
Doncaster Drive
Charleston