By now, pretty much everyone realizes there is little or no voter fraud. But a very real problem that we must vigorously deal with is voter suppression.
Numerous states are doing everything they can to make voting as difficult as possible. Voter rolls are being purged, probably illegally. Long-used polling places are being shut down. Voting hours are being cut. All of it makes voting more difficult.
What everyone must do is check with your local authorities to be sure your name has not been purged from your polling place. Demand that polling places be open for the hours they have been in the past. In fact, we need to demand that more polling places be opened.
We live in a democracy where it is important that as many people as possible get to vote.
The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy, and we must all demand the right to vote without interference from outside interests.
Wayne Salkeld
