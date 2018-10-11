There were two political parties in America: the Republican Party, with many of the warts Washington births and nurtures, and the defunct Democratic Party that has mutated into an uncontrolled, win-at-any-cost organization of extreme socialist ideologues who’ve opted from the rule of law and abandoned the Constitution.
It’s an organization that aids and abets harassment, intimidation and physical assaults against anyone who disagrees with it. It supports extreme left-wing groups like Antifa, whose street actions border on insurrection under a laughable guise of anti-fascism, when in fact their goal is fascism without the feigned nationalism.
The left’s failure to destroy President Donald Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will do nothing to deter this cabal from its assault on America’s moral, religious and economic liberties and its justice system.
It’s a given that Washington’s favorite sport is hardball, but the ruthlessness demonstrated against Judge Kavanaugh and his family is indicative of those who’ve lost their moral compass. All Americans should be appalled.
Within academia, students are being indoctrinated in and sacrificed at the altar of socialism. People who revere Cuba’s “utopia” should be careful about what they wish for. It’s time for voters to have another Trump moment on Nov. 6.
