Failing to substantiate their hit job on Brett Kavanaugh, the Democratic Party’s hatred of Donald Trump has erupted into an attack on accepted norms of behavior and America’s institutions. With Hillary Clinton advocating incivility, recent activities demonstrate that the party is turning into a screeching mob. Alien to a democracy, none of these activities was rejected by Democratic Party leadership.
Senators were driven out of restaurants, harassed at home, and berated with screams that Kavanaugh was guilty; that Kavanaugh’s appointment was illegitimate and undermines the rule of law. Vandalism and injury to Republican candidates are acts of violence, but they pale compared to the tyranny of Obama’s FBI.
As an 81-year-old former Democrat, I don’t recognize today’s Democratic Party. Liberal academia has taught that our governmental system was contrived by the Founders to favor rich white men and “evil” capitalism. They teach that accepted behavioral norms are props designed to protect the establishment. Norms, however, form the basis for America’s founding principles such as civility, due process, presumption of innocence, rule of law and protection from government tyranny.
Criminalizing our politics, the left doesn’t recognize these principles. Putting aside open borders, higher taxes and socialism, the Democratic Party has nothing to offer except rage, mob rule, violence and Obama stagnation.
As in today’s Venezuela, the left has a history of societal destruction. It comes down to mobs vs. jobs. It’s time to vote the party into the annals of history or run the risk of losing our country.
Bill Bissette
Short Street
Charleston