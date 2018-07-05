Our country’s immigration policies have been out of control for years, and we are now in a perpetual state of crisis. Year after year our Congress demonstrates its inability to secure our borders or legislate fair and workable immigration laws.
Congress has failed, but we, the people, have also been derelict in our constitutional duty. In nearly every election since the 1970s we have given the incumbents miserly approval ratings, then reelected 85 percent of them. We keep them in office. They keep failing us.
It’s time we, the voters, recognize that nothing is going to change until we take responsibility for good government. We need to go to the polls Nov. 6 and vote against every congressional incumbent regardless of political party.
America needs a changed Congress, and the Constitution charges we, the voters, with that responsibility.
There is no one else to do it. Come Nov. 6, vote them out.
Shirlee Ryan
Terry Ryan
Captiva Row
Charleston