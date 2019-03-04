In the Feb. 23 Post and Courier, Dr. Jack Bass opposed spending $50 million to replace South Carolina’s voting machines. He favors a vote-by-mail system similar to that in Oregon. I am in total agreement.
For more than 30 years, I voted in person at the local polling place, about a block from my home. For a number of those years, I also worked polls, which was a great experience. Then about 10 years ago, I was notified that my polling place had been changed to another precinct on the opposite side of town.
After numerous fruitless attempts to convince Dorchester County that someone made a mistake, I decided to take advantage of my age and vote absentee. There are many benefits: I can read and ponder the ballot, sleep on it if desired, do research if needed and consult with others if I wish. This is especially important for referendum questions, many of which aren’t worded in a straightforward manner.
The convenience is truly worth the cost of a stamp. I do not plan to vote in person ever again.
Harriet Little
Joyce Street
Summerville