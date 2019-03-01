The S.C. Constitutional Carry Act of 2019, H.3456, is being debated in a subcommittee. This bill would make it lawful for out-of-state visitors to carry firearms, concealed or in the open, in South Carolina without a permit or any required safety training.
On the principle of “states rights” alone, this bill should fail. More importantly, all who value their personal security should be alarmed. Statistics compiled by the Gifford Law Center proved that states with the weakest gun laws have the highest gun death rates. It rated and graded all 50 states in 2018.
South Carolina scored higher than average in gun death rates and was rated No. 30 for gun law strength, midway between No. 1 California and No. 50 Mississippi. S.C. got an overall failing grade of F. Surely we can do better.
With the growth of hate groups and a high rate of domestic violence in South Carolina, now is not the time to relax our gun laws. If anything, we should tighten them. The goal is to lower our homicide rate and save lives, not cave to the profiteering agenda of the NRA.
