I’m writing in response to a recent letter writer who complained traffic was so congested that it took an hour to drive to see his grandkids. I’d like to provide him some perspective.
We have nine grandchildren scattered around the country. Two are within a 4-hour drive. To see the seven others requires us to spend about $1,000 for a round trip, sitting for hours in a near-fetal position in airline seats too cramped for comfort. We are lucky to see those seven twice a year.
We envy people whose grands are nearby and would love to sit in traffic for an hour to see ours.
So the next time you want to complain about the traffic, you might choose another way to do it. Some people just don’t know how lucky they have it.
Kent Lee
