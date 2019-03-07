The Confucian philosopher Mencius said: “The great man does not think beforehand of his words that they may be sincere, nor of his actions that they may be resolute. He simply speaks and does what is right.”
While politicians on the left and most of the media hurl unrelenting, vicious personal attacks at President Donald Trump, criticize his every thought, word and action, lampoon his mannerisms and often inarticulate speech, and consider nothing to be off limits in their quest to destroy him, his family and his presidency, he keeps working tirelessly for every American, every day.
Like the old story of the frog and the snake, this is what snakes do, and greatness is a descriptor that they can never earn, nor even understand.
Mike Schwartz
Divot Court
Mount Pleasant