Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto that would have precluded funds for prenatal exams, annual preventive health exams and birth control for the most marginalized South Carolinians was a mistake.
The U.S. has the worst maternal mortality rate of any wealthy nation and even many less-affluent countries. Nationwide, women at the highest risk of dying in childbirth are African-American, low income and living in rural areas, due in part to less access to quality health care.
African-American women today are three to four times as likely to die in childbirth or within a year of giving birth compared to others.
The causal factors — and the solutions — are undoubtedly complex, as pointed out by numerous published researchers.
In S.C., maternal mortality rates of African-American women — representing 30 percent of the tri-county female population — have spiked by 300 percent in recent years.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, at least 60 percent of today’s maternal deaths in the U.S. are preventable.
Black infants in America are now more than twice as likely to die as white infants, a racial disparity wider than in 1850, 15 years before the end of slavery, a fact reported by The New York Times in April.
Nancy Muller, Ph.D.
Marsh Drive
Johns Island