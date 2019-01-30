A little known fact I would like to impart to our local veterans is that many of them can qualify to use the Ralph Johnson VA Center in downtown Charleston. Many veterans think that only retirees can receive benefits, but I am happy to say that you qualify if you served four years in any branch of the service and have an honorable discharge.
I found out for myself several years ago. I served four years in the Navy and thought I didn’t qualify until a friend of mine told me about it.
I have been going to the VA for at least 15 years now. If your income is under a certain threshold, there are no copays. If your income is over the threshold, copays are minimal. There is no such thing as premiums or deductibles. Please take advantage of this benefit if you qualify.
All you have to do is take your DD214 and most recent tax return to the VA and get signed up. And thank you for your service.
Leisa Lawrence
Savannah Highway
Charleston