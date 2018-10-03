I read an article concerning VA benefits for disabled veterans.
I have two disabilities from Korea in 1950. Since 2009 I have tried to get proper compensation. I have a stack of correspondence 11 inches high. My claim is finally in the hands of a federal judge. I have been waiting over a month for his decision.
The people who make these decisions from the VA to the federal level are not there to help the veterans but to brush them off.
Someone should be aware of this treatment of veterans and do something about it.
Billy J. Mabry Sr.
Promenade Court
Mount Pleasant