I suggest that young folks, led by the liberal left to believe that socialism is the answer, read the Aug. 24 editorial titled “Address Venezuela crisis.”
For those who are too busy to read the entire editorial, let me repeat the final paragraph, which I think sums up the situation very well. “Venezuela’s crisis was once a clash between political ideologies and a struggle to protect a fragile democracy and the rule of law. Now it is a fight for daily survival. We cannot simply look the other way.”
This is a real-life example of where socialism will lead a country.
E. Mac McBride
Beresford Creek Street
Daniel Island