In the Oct. 7 Post and Courier, the story of the Folly Beach killer was retold. The killer, Richard Valenti, was convicted and sentenced to two consecutive life terms. There is no question of his guilt. He admitted to the horrid murders.
How can the victims’ families be tortured like this? Every two years they must revisit the heartbreak and trauma of the crime to oppose his parole. (He was denied parole Wednesday.)
I understand there was a “loophole” when he was convicted. Why can’t that be corrected? In this day and age of “victim’s rights,” don’t the families of his victims deserve some peace? I cannot fathom the agony these families are put through.
Am I simply naive to think “someone” could change this and provide actual justice for the victims’ families?
Mary Vogel
Vaucluse Road
Charleston