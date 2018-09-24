The Sept. 23 article by Mary Katherine Wildeman about Navy veterans having difficulty obtaining benefits for Agent Orange exposure was excellent and very informative. A good read for every veteran and anyone with knowledge of Agent Orange and the Vietnam experience.
I just returned from Snellville, Ga., Sunday after attending my cousin’s husband’s funeral. He was aboard the Wainwright in Vietnam waters for two tours. Harry, my cousin’s husband, had several medical issues to which he finally succumbed. Harry tried for years to get VA benefits for his heart, liver, blood pressure and finally cancer — all to no avail.
He asked me to help him with the Wainwright’s annual reunion on the Yorktown. During that time, he told me of his problems with the VA. I had him come to Charleston with his records, and we met with the local Veterans Affairs Office manager. Harry was given advice, and he followed it. About six months later, Harry called me to thank me and the local VA office for the help as he was awarded 100 percent disability with retroactive benefits. Harry was elated.
This is all about the VA and its inept management at the upper level. The agency has a serious responsibility: taking care of our vets, the very people who have kept the United States free for more than 230-plus years.
I think there is a 4 p.m., three-day weekend and a payday mentality that dominates the VA, which is fueled by upper management’s inability to deal with and make management decisions. The VA is part of the “swamp.” And to show all how difficult it is to deal with, President Donald Trump has yet to solve this one.
Robert Utsey
Navy, (Retired)
Ventura Place
Mount Pleasant