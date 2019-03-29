I am a veteran who served with the 82nd Airborne. I was sorry to hear about the gentleman who said he felt sick when he saw a photograph of President Donald Trump in the lobby of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Hospital.
Why would this man feel sick? President Trump has done more for the military and veterans hospitals than any president in recent history.
When I saw a photograph of President Barack Obama in the lobby, I felt scared because of how much he cut the military budget. We put up with that for eight years. I worried when I saw President Bill Clinton’s picture in the lobby and wondered what, if anything, he was going to do about Osama bin Laden.
In the military, I learned that the president of the United States is our commander in chief regardless if we like him or not.
President Trump has returned our military combat readiness and increased budgets for the past two years. Perhaps when the letter writer feels better, he can re-evaluate this matter.
Noel Ison
Chamblee Road
Walterboro