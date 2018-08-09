As a Navy veteran, I read with great interest and pride about the latest warship named Charleston. The article lists the previous five vessels carrying this proud name since 1798 but, for the record, there was one other warship that carried the name of the Holy City.
The Confederate Navy’s CSS Charleston, commissioned in September 1863, was a heavily armed ironclad ram and the flagship of the Charleston Squadron defending the city. Financed partly by the state of South Carolina, a major portion of her cost was paid by donations raised through a number of events carried out by local ladies’ groups and associations, which led to the ship’s nickname, “Ladies Gunboat.” Other ironclad rams in the squadron, all built in the city’s shipyards, were the CSS Palmetto State, CSS Chicora and CSS Columbia.
The CSS Charleston and her sister ships were a formidable force and a major concern of the Union Navy until Confederate forces abandoned Charleston in February 1865.
Though the Charleston fired no shots in anger, her mere presence contributed significantly to the overall defense of her namesake city.
