To the letter writer who suggested using teachers as poll workers: No, they need the day off too. But there is plenty of help in the schools.
Election supervisors need to look at high school seniors in history and social studies classes. They are old enough to work the polls and some can even vote. They will see how the voting process works, get paid and even earn community service points.
This will help with the shortage of poll managers and give the students a better understanding of how voting works.
Don Funk
Highway 17A
Summerville