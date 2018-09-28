I would like to share a few thoughts on the unfolding drama surrounding our Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.
This alleged incident took place 36 years ago when these two were in their teens. Remember your teen years? This nominee has been vetted numerous times for judicial appointments at the highest levels. Where was Dr. Ford then?
Let’s use some common sense in this situation. Does this alleged incident really and truly matter given the magnitude of this issue? To paraphrase a verse from the Bible: Let ye without sin cast the first stone.
This is a group of self-aggrandizing mental midgets masquerading as Democratic U.S. senators. I doubt any of the detractors are looking for a rock.
Creighton E. Likes Jr.
King Street
Charleston