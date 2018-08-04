Regarding the proposed Medal of Honor Museum at Patriots Point: I read the op-ed column by a Marine Corps major (retired), who derided the mayor and Town Council of Mount Pleasant for doing the job they were elected to do, which is to uphold the town ordinances and zoning laws. He implies that their effort to enforce the building height restriction is somehow unpatriotic.
While I honor and appreciate every serviceman’s dedication and sacrifice to this country, I don’t think that the quality of the memorial to these fine men is defined by its height.
These Mount Pleasant officials serve at the pleasure of their constituents, and those constituents decide if the ordinances are being properly executed. If not, the voters can replace the officials, as evidenced in the last town election.
If those involved in this museum don’t agree with the town’s zoning laws, perhaps they should, as the major stated, “look for a more accepting site.”
I applaud the mayor and council for standing up for the laws they were elected to preserve for all the reasons these zoning laws were enacted.
Peter Dodds
Bayview Drive
MountPleasant