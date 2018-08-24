The state agency that is responsible for protecting our health and environment is failing at a major responsibility with which it is tasked.
To allow septic tanks and leech fields on active, sandy beaches is inexcusable since it can damage our health and pollute the environment.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control continues to allow developers to use decades-old septic permits, which never expire, to install septic tanks in eroding, environmentally sensitive areas.
Regardless of the fact that DHEC no longer has these permits on file, many developers have been using and continue to use these old septic permits to build on and beyond the dunes on Folly Beach.
Isn’t it time DHEC follows its own current rules by requiring all developers to obtain a septic permit within the last five years?
Isn’t it time for all new septic tank users to follow DHEC’s critical line setback requirements?
Matt Napier
E. Ashley Avenue
Folly Beach