The country and our community recently celebrated the unselfish and brave sacrifices made by African-American men and women for the well-being of humanity.
Our community missed the honoring of Dr. William “Bill” Jenkins, a public health expert in health disparities, who was born in Mount Pleasant and recently passed away in a Charleston hospital.
His contributions to health equity to improve the health of African-Americans, in my opinion, are equal to or surpass those of others. These were recently chronicled in impressive articles in The New York Times and The Washington Post.
His obituary appeared in the Feb. 19 edition of The Post and Courier, but his true contributions and outstanding life’s work clearly deserve to be elaborated on. It was his curiosity that revealed the atrocity of the infamous Tuskegee experiments that continue to haunt African-American men and remains a major reason many African-Americans mistrust the medical profession.
A complete story about Dr. Jenkins is warranted by our newspaper because he is a true hero reared in our community.
I’m disappointed that I was unaware of his work and personally did not have an opportunity to acknowledge him as a true American hero.
