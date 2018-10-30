As a U.S. citizen, I have always been proud of the words written on the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free.” It defines all that we are — or used to be — as Americans. I have always considered us a caring people, full of humanity, respectful of the right for all to be free.
There is no “onslaught of illegal aliens” as the president would have you believe. This demagoguery is a play to stoke fear in an attempt to give an advantage to his party favorites in the midterms. This xenophobic argument is un-American and un-Christian (a faith to which he claims to adhere).
The fathers, mothers and children who are part of this caravan are simply seeking a better life for their families, away from crime and poverty. Ask yourself, would you not do the same for your family under similar circumstances?
Let us not forget that we are a nation of immigrants. These men, women and children are armed only with hope, not weapons. To allow these families to apply for asylum (where each will be vetted accordingly) is the American way.
Let us not be fooled by this demagoguery so conveniently timed just before the midterm elections. To finish the quote on the plaque on Lady Liberty (the “Mother of Exiles”), “ ... Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”
Sharon Robles
Babington Way
Mount Pleasant