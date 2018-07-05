In Elizabeth Bruenig’s recent op-ed piece regarding the Supreme Court decision in Janus v. AFSCME, she denounced the people and organizations who supported Janus because they used their own money to “purchase the laws that benefit them.”
Don’t unions also spend money to lobby the government to get what they want? Don’t unions donate money to support political campaigns in order to help elect people with whom they then negotiate for taxpayers’ money? Yes, they do — but they do it using other people’s money.
