Interstate I-526 is a half-mile from my house, but in the winter when the trees have lost their leaves, I can still hear the whine of tires on that freeway.
So when I see all these high-rise apartments and condos going up next to U.S Highway 17 in Charleston, I am appalled. How could a human being live with that right outside his bedroom window? How could you even hear the TV at night? And what about noxious exhaust fumes?
I understand economics and business better than most, but these are extremes of capitalism. I wonder if these projects will be condemned before they are finished. Nah. Money talks, verbiage walks.
