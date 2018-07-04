This is in response to the July 1 letter titled “Need more civility.” The author wrote, “The left once always demanded tolerance regarding expression of thought, but now shows its hypocrisy by aggressively advocating intolerance against anyone who disagrees with them.”
Yes, once the left were tolerant and felt others should be able to speak their thoughts freely, but with Trump and his minions in Congress, trying to be civil is impossible. Trump’s constant mean, ignorant tweets and the disgusting sludge that pours from his mouth at every rally is intolerable. I suppose the left should just sit by and “tsk, tsk” Trump and say “let’s just work together.” Well we’ve tried that, but the right wing refused to sit down and talk to us or even listen to what the left had to say. Enough is enough. The left has to fight fire with fire. The more disgusting and hypocritical the right becomes the more the left should rise up and protest. We are slowly losing our democracy, and the right is turning a blind eye to all Trump is doing.
The only chance we have to take our country back from the right is to vote, demonstrate, protest and inundate Congress with millions of letters and phone calls demanding that Republicans stand up for what’s in our Constitution. Trump is isolating our country by turning our allies against us with his petty tweets and outrageous tariffs. Trump prefers to cozy up to dictators like Putin and Kim Jong Un. It seems Trump prefers fascism to democracy. I, for one, will not quietly sit by and watch our country lose what every other country desires — freedom and liberty for all its citizens. For a true democracy, we need the popular vote, not the Electoral College, to decide elections.
The left will be civil again when the right sits down and has a real conversation, helps bring our country together as one people and puts country before party.
Rhonda Paul
Garth Drive
Charleston