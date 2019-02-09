Recently, I stepped off the elevator at Hollings Cancer Center as I have done so many times over the past four years. I was absolutely dismayed to see that the check-in desk for infusions and labs was being replaced with three machines so patients could complete a self-check-in process.
Has MUSC become so focused on corporate and business practices that the powers that be have forgotten the very people they are supposed to be helping?
Some of these patients have traveled long distances, have compromised immune systems and are wearing masks for protection. The personal touch of a person inquiring about them has been replaced by a machine.
MUSC has long touted its interest in patient care, but this latest practice denies the core of that goal.
I cannot thank all those who have been a part of my cancer fight, one I continue to pursue. I do wonder, however, if the future for me and hundreds of others like me will include less care about my well-being and more about a business bottom line.
Anne Raines
Village Square
Mount Pleasant