May I nominate the new Home Depot opening in Mount Pleasant for the next ugliest building contest?
It is a monstrous eyesore, built on the corner of Highway 17 North and Six Mile Road, with virtually no space between the building and the lot lines facing either road, and no space for planting trees or shrubs to soften the hideous facade (not that it would help very much, given the height of the building).
I can’t wait until it’s painted the usual hideous orange. What a contrast to the Lowe’s recently opened at Highway 17 and Morgans Point Road. Lowe’s had the decency, sensitivity and respect for the community to set the building back from the road and provide a number of trees for screening. I know where I will be shopping.
Susan Kaufman
Old Course Lane
Mount Pleasant