If you watch local TV news, you know practically every “injury lawyer” in town. You know their telephone number, you know their jingle and you know that most of them promise to get you big bucks from your insurance company.
My favorite is the woman who looks like she just competed on “Dancing With the Stars.” Her lawyer just got her a million dollars. I’d be dancing too.
I wonder if those payouts are costing the rest of us in additional premiums.
Also, seeing all these newly rich people laughing and smiling because their lawyers just got them a bunch of money doesn’t seem right. I feel injured every time I see one of these commercials.
Charlie Lybrand
Hollywood